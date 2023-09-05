Mumbai News: Cops Issue Advisory Warning Citizens of Money Mule Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: The police have issued an advisory to warn citizens about the emerging Money Mule Scam. The advisory states that scammers contact victims through various communication channels using fake identities, convincing the victim to accept money into their accounts and sending stolen or fraudulent funds to the victim's bank account. The victim, who becomes a money mule, is then instructed to transfer the funds to other accounts, thus starting a chain that ultimately results in the money being transferred to the fraudster's account.

Money mule scam

According to the advisory, "The scammers initiate contact through various communication channels such as email, social media, job websites, dating platforms, etc., using fake identities. They make attractive or lucrative offers, such as fake job opportunities, easy money, pretend romantic connections, and build rapport with fabricated stories. The scammers then convince the victim to accept money into their accounts and send stolen or fraudulent funds to the victim's bank account. They keep the victim in the dark about the actual origin of the funds and the illegal nature of the transactions."

"The victim, who becomes a money mule, is then instructed to transfer the funds to other accounts or share their internet/mobile banking credentials for transferring the amount to other accounts, possibly belonging to another money mule. This starts a chain that ultimately results in the money being transferred to the fraudster's account. Victims are advised not to communicate with unknown persons on social media. Scammers are using unique methods to take advantage of unsuspecting social media users," said a police officer.

The police have also issued another advisory, asking citizens to stay alert for suspension email frauds. As an example, the advisory mentioned that a victim might receive messages stating, "Suspension Notice: Your account services have been marked for suspension due to a violation of our terms and conditions. To prevent this, you are required to verify your account. Verify Account. Ensure that you verify your account as soon as possible to avoid losing access. Thank you."

"Account suspension emails are another popular phishing scam that fraudsters use. They pretend to be calling from the victim's bank or cellphone provider company, claiming that the victim's account has been suspended. It is better to avoid believing such claims and verify these messages," said the officer.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)