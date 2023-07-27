 Mumbai News: Contractor Booked For Forged Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Contractor Booked For Forged Documents

Mumbai News: Contractor Booked For Forged Documents

During scrutiny, the information was cross-checked with the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, which revealed forged documentation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Contractor Booked For Forged Documents | Representative Image/ Pexel

Mumbai: The BMC has filed an FIR against a contractor for allegedly submitting fake bank documents on winning a bid for an insecticide spraying tender. Abbasia Nagari Seva Sahkari Sanstha was required to submit a bank guarantee of Rs90,700, along with other relevant documents to the BMC, which transferred Rs14.18 lakh and a vendor code number for the project.

However, during scrutiny, the information was cross-checked with the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, which revealed forged documentation. The BMC also issued a notice to Haidar Raza Ayub Hussain, the president of the Sanstha.

Read Also
Two Held In Noida For Cheating People On Promise Of Providing Jobs Abroad, Making Fake Visas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Action Taken Against Education Depart Malpractices in Mumbai

Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Action Taken Against Education Depart Malpractices in Mumbai

Mumbai: Man Attempts Suicide Near Vidhan Bhavan; Rescued

Mumbai: Man Attempts Suicide Near Vidhan Bhavan; Rescued

Mumbai News: Snake Bite & Appendicitis To Be Included Under MPJAY Says Tanaji Sawant

Mumbai News: Snake Bite & Appendicitis To Be Included Under MPJAY Says Tanaji Sawant

FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel City Police Nabs 29-Year-Old Cyber Fraud Within 4 Hours

FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel City Police Nabs 29-Year-Old Cyber Fraud Within 4 Hours

42-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From High Rise In Thane

42-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From High Rise In Thane