Mumbai News: Contractor Booked For Forged Documents | Representative Image/ Pexel

Mumbai: The BMC has filed an FIR against a contractor for allegedly submitting fake bank documents on winning a bid for an insecticide spraying tender. Abbasia Nagari Seva Sahkari Sanstha was required to submit a bank guarantee of Rs90,700, along with other relevant documents to the BMC, which transferred Rs14.18 lakh and a vendor code number for the project.

However, during scrutiny, the information was cross-checked with the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, which revealed forged documentation. The BMC also issued a notice to Haidar Raza Ayub Hussain, the president of the Sanstha.

