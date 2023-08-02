Mumbai News: Construction of Manora MLA Hostel to Commence; Modern Amenities & Towering Architecture Planned

Manora MLA Hostel -Front Elevation | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The construction of the Manora MLA hostel will begin on Thursday (August 3), and a special ground-breaking ceremony has been organized at 10 am, Speaker of the state legislative assembly, Adv Rahul Narvekar, informed the house on Wednesday.

The redevelopment of the hostel buildings demolished in 2018 was delayed due to the COVID pandemic and the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) permissions, the speaker said.

Hostel redevelopment plan

Under the new plan, two towers of 40 and 28 floors are being planned. They will be a blend of traditional and modern architecture and will have 368 units of 1000 sq ft each for the members. The plot area is 13,429.17 sq mt, and with towers having 5.4 FSI, the net build-up area will be 72,156.06 sq mt, the speaker said.

Both buildings will have podium parking where 809 vehicles can be parked. Additionally, modern amenities such as kitchens on various levels, a multipurpose auditorium, conference rooms, VIP lounge, fitness centers, cafeteria, business centers, bookstores, libraries, clubhouses, and mini theaters will be made available in both towers, the speaker said, adding that special features for the security of the members will also be included

