Mumbai News: Constable Falls Prey To Investment Scam, Loses ₹15 Lakh |

The Jogeshwari police have arrested a stock trader for allegedly defrauding a police constable of Rs15 lakh under the pretext of online share market investment. While the accused Salil Sambari is in custody, his associate, Vidyadhar Shirodkar, is absconding. Shirodkar, a childhood friend of the complainant, assisted Sambari in the fraud.

The police constable, posted in the Defence and Security Department, was introduced to Sambari by Shirodkar in April 2022. Sambari had a history of investing money for others in shares, yielding substantial returns for some. He advised the constable to invest, promising a 10% return every three months. To build trust, Sambari suggested creating a bond paper as an agreement.

Between April 26 and August 16, 2022, the complainant invested Rs 13 lakh, and Shirodkar invested Rs 5 lakh. Sambari agreed to pay 10% interest per month, as stated in the bond paper, assuring that if he failed to pay, he would sell his shares and return both the interest and the principal amount.

When Sambari failed to return the invested amount despite repeated requests, the constable filed a case. The investigation revealed that Sambari had defrauded many others by promising high returns on share investments. Several people corroborated that both Sambari and Shirodkar cheated them as well.