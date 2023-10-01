Mumbai News: Constable Dies After Fainting On Patrolling Duty

Representational image

MUMBAI: A 51-year-old constable died after fainting on patrolling duty on Saturday. According to the police, Somnath Godse was posted at the Dongri police station and deployed for night shift on a patrolling van. At around 11.20pm, he felt dizzy and fell down. He was rushed to the JJ Hospital where he was declared dead before arrival. The deceased had recently undergone heart surgery, but was doing fine, added the police. Though doctors haven't confirmed his cause of death, it's being suspected that he succumbed to a heart attack.

