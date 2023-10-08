Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Supplying Drugs To Jail Inmates

Representational image | PTI

The NM Joshi police have arrested a police constable, Virendra Naik, on charges of supplying drugs to prisoners while he was posted at Arthur jail in Byculla. Naik was allegedly providing cannabis to a prisoner in the Anda cell.

During an inspection, authorities discovered eight capsules, totaling 70 grams of cannabis, concealed in a plastic bag near Naik's groin area (within his underwear). The arrest took place at the Arthur jail's inspection gate. While a constable was conducting the check, Naik reportedly bit the constable and attempted to flee. However, another constable on duty at the main gate managed to apprehend him, leading to the filing of a case against Naik under the NDPS Act at NM Joshi police station.

Naik admitted that the seized drugs were cannabis and stated that they were meant for an individual named Rahul. Rahul instructed Naik to deliver these drugs to the accused, Rashid, who is in high-security Circle 02 at Arthur Road jail. Naik was arrested on Saturday and remained in police custody until Monday.

