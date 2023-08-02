Mumbai News: Considering Law to Stop 'Love Jihad,' Says Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: The state government is planning to bring in legislation to stop ‘love jihad’, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Wednesday while replying to a calling attention motion moved by former speaker Haribhau Bagde.



Home Department officials are studying legislations brought in by some of the other BJP-ruled states to stop ‘love jihad’ and Maharashtra will soon have one along similar lines, he said.

SOP by police to handle cases

“Meanwhile, police will be asked to frame a standard operating procedure to handle cases where women are duped into marriage outside religion by presenting a fake identity,” Fadnavis said.



All police stations will be sensitised on this issue and if appropriate action is not taken, the concerned officials will face action, said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.



“We will ask the state director general of police to frame an SOP for dealing with such cases.”

If an adult woman marries outside the religion, the law cannot do anything unless she has been duped by the man by using a different identity, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)