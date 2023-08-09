Mumbai News: Conjunctivitis Cases Continue To Rise, Over 1200 Patients In First Six Days Of August

Representative Picture

Mumbai: There is no respite to the city from soaring eye infections or conjunctivitis. According to the state health department, Mumbai has witnessed a more than two-fold surge in the number of cases reported in the first six days of August.

As many as 1,275 patients were registered between August 1 and 6 across the city; which means on an average nine people contracted the infection per hour. So far, 1,882 cases have been reported.

Conjunctivitis symptoms

The adenoviral type of conjunctivitis is responsible for the current rise. Presenting with symptoms like fever, exhaustion, and red, swollen, itchy or watery eyes, it's highly contagious and tends to spread rapidly during monsoon.

Senior health officials from the civic health department said that some areas have more than 40 cases and there has been a 20-25% surge this season as compared to last year. Though most of the cases are self-resolving, there is a potential for complications if the virus affects the cornea, they added.

Unexpected Surge in 2023

Terming the surge as the highest in many years, Director of health services Dr Nitin Ambadekar said there has been an unprecedented surge in conjunctivitis cases across Maharashtra and other parts of India. “We have seen sporadic cases every year during monsoon but this time it is unexpected. It needs to be researched whether there is change in virus due to which transmission has increased,” he said.

Surge in cases can be also linked to excessive humidity this year during the monsoon . While most cases of conjunctivitis resolve within two-three days without severe complications, it should be noted that some individuals may require longer medication treatment than usual, he underlined.

Also known as pink eye, conjunctivitis is an irritation or inflammation of the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. The highly contagious ailment can be broadly categorised in three types: viral, bacterial and allergic conjunctivitis.

