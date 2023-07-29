 Mumbai News: Congress, Shiv Sena Write To Borivali Police, Visit Station Over Inmate's Suicide
Mumbai News: Congress, Shiv Sena Write To Borivali Police, Visit Station Over Inmate's Suicide

Mumbai News: Congress, Shiv Sena Write To Borivali Police, Visit Station Over Inmate's Suicide

Workers from the Congress, Shiv Sena, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi visited the police station to enquire about the circumstances surrounding Deepak Jadhav's death.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Various political parties have written to the Borivali police station regarding death by suicide of an accused in police custody on July 29.

The accused, Deepak Jadhav, allegedly hanged himself. His brother claimed that the police beat him up severely, leading to his death.

Workers from the Congress, Shiv Sena, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi visited the police station to enquire about the circumstances surrounding Jadhav's death.

Senior police inspector Neenad Sawant confirmed the submission of their letters.

Mumbai News: 28-Yr-Old Hangs Self In Lockup Of Borivali Police Station
