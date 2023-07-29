Mumbai News: Committee Formed To Create Jobs For Leprosy Patients

Leprosy | Representative image

Mumbai: Under the National Leprosy Eradication policy of the government, the state Health Department has set up a committee of experts to create job opportunities for leprosy patients and avail them of the benefits of several government schemes. The principal secretary of the health department has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee.

A health official said that there have been instances when patients remain unaware of the schemes and setting up the panel is important at this time. The official said that the health minister has mentioned it in the budget session as well.

Social organisations work hard to fight leprosy

“There are many social organisations working hard to rehabilitate leprosy patients. However, there are some individuals who have no control on leprosy due to which they failed to get jobs. Moreover, the schemes including Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar, Indira Awas, Maharashtra State Disability Finance and Economic Development Corporation, bank loans, and seed capital are benefiting the patients,” said an official.

The committee will have members from the Central Department of Public Health (Leprosy), B J Medical College and J J Head of Department, Joint Secretary Law and Justice Department, Joint Secretary Social Justice Department, Joint Secretary General Administration Department, Joint Secretary Women and Joint Director Health Services (Leprosy and Tuberculosis) Pune. Dermatology of Medical College Head of Department and Osteopathy Child Development Department, Division, Joint Secretary Department of Public Health.

Health experts welcome move

Meanwhile, health experts have welcomed the move and criticised the government for delaying the same. “People must come out from the taboo and behave decently with the leprosy patients,” said an expert.

“The patients do not get jobs easily as they fear society and their reactions. However, this scheme will work in their favour. However, there should be a proper list of patients and those concerned must reach out to them and understand their conditions,” said an expert.

