Mumbai News: Commission Directs Insurance Firm To Pay Claim

Representative Image

A district consumer commission, in two orders against the same insurance firm, has directed it to pay claim money to the family of deceased farmers. The orders stated that the complainant family members proved that they had given the documents to the firm, which had initially rejected their claims.

The orders dated July 19 were passed by VC Premchandani, President; and MP Kasar, member of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Central Mumbai. They were passed on complaints by Thane resident Jayshree Malgavi and Sindhudurg resident Pusha Salkar. In both cases the order was against Central Mumbai-based M/s Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd.

Complainants approach commission after firm rejects claims

Malgavi's husband and Salkar's brother were farmers and insured under Maharashtra government's Farmer's Personal Accident Insurance Scheme. On behalf of the farmers, the insurance premium was paid by Maharashtra. The farmers died in separate accidents and were covered under the scheme. Malgavi's husband died in January 2013 Salkar's brother died in July 2013.

The deceased farmers' family member filed for a claim with the revenue officer, who forwarded their claim to the insurance firm. However, in both cases, the firm stated that it did not receive the documents. Both issued legal notice, and after not getting a reply, they filed complaints with the commission.

Future Generali directed to pay claim

During the hearing, Future Generali said that it did not receive documents even after sending reminders to both complainants. After looking at the records, the commission observed that complainants could prove their case of giving the documents like 7/12 extract, FIR, spot panchnama and inquest panchnama and proved their case for getting compensation as legal heirs as per the scheme.

It directed that each of the complainants be paid Rs 1 lakh as claim money, 8 per cent interest and Rs 15,000 compensation that included litigation cost.

