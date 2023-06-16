 Mumbai News: Columnist & Author Tavleen Singh Slams BEST For 'Lousy Service' After Power Outage
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Mumbai: A power outage, which occurred at the NCPA building and lasted more than an hour, drew sharp criticism from Tavleen Singh, a prominent columnist and author.

At around 9.27pm, she tweeted, “In the NCPA building in Mumbai, the electricity went an hour ago. And, the BEST people whose job it is to supply electricity have done no more than say wait 10 minutes every ten minutes for the past hour. This is how lousy BEST services are!!!”

A BEST official said that a local fault was reported and after getting the information, engineers concerned immediately rushed to the site and the problem was resolved at 10.20pm.

