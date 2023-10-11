Mumbai News: Colaba School Boy Grievously Injured In The Eye By Pen | Representational Image

Mumbai: A school student in Colaba was injured in the eye in the classroom. According to the police, the 13-year-old boy, who lives in the Cuffe Parade area, went to school on October 6 as usual. When the teacher left the classroom, a student sitting next to the 13-year-old boy swung a pen, hitting the victim's eye and causing serious injury. The child is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Colaba police have registered the incident and recorded the statement of the victim's father. He has requested the police to inform the school administration that there is no dispute involving anyone.

This incident created a commotion in the school. Teachers rushed the injured student to the hospital for immediate treatment. Upon receiving information from the school administration, the victim's father hurried to the hospital and admitted the child to another hospital for further treatment.

