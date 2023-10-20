 Mumbai News: CM Shinde Assures Maharshi Valmiki Corporation For Kolis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: CM Shinde Assures Maharshi Valmiki Corporation For Kolis

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Assures Maharshi Valmiki Corporation For Kolis

The CM reiterated the state government's resolve to help all the communities in the state.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde | Twitter/CMO

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday assured setting up of Maharshi Valmiki Corporation for the welfare of Koli community and formation of a committee of a retired judge to look into issues of inclusion of some of the sub-communities like the Mahadeo, Malhar and Tokre Koli to the ST class, as he addressed a meeting on various issues related to the community.

Tribal welfare minister Vijaykumar Gavit, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil along with several MLAs and other prominent leaders from the Koli community were present at the meeting held at Sahyadri state guest house. The CM reiterated the state government's resolve to help all the communities in the state.

Issues of caste certificates

Issues related to caste certificates of the community and their validity were deliberated at the meeting. The CM directed officials to seek opinion from the law and judiciary department regarding the issue. He also directed the tribal welfare department to ensure that the officials would work from Jalgaon also.

“The issue of inclusion of some of the sub communities to the ST category is indeed very important. The government is committed to resolve the issue. But, it will need an all-round study of old records for which a committee will be appointed. We shall ensure that the committee resolves the issue in a time-bound manner,” CM Shinde said.

He also directed officials to reconsider over 12,000 pending claims from the community.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CM Shinde Steps In As AQI Remains Unhealthy, NMMC To Issue Notices To Builders
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 3 Held With Fake Passes At Garba, Likely To Face 7 Years Jail Term

Mumbai News: 3 Held With Fake Passes At Garba, Likely To Face 7 Years Jail Term

Mumbai News: 3 Rescued From Forced Prostitution,1 Held

Mumbai News: 3 Rescued From Forced Prostitution,1 Held

Mumbai News: Viral Video Alleges Unnecessary Surgeries, Profit-Driven Treatments At City Hospitals

Mumbai News: Viral Video Alleges Unnecessary Surgeries, Profit-Driven Treatments At City Hospitals

CWC School Probe: BMC Staff Shunted

CWC School Probe: BMC Staff Shunted

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Files Massive 8,887-Page Complaint, Accuses 14 in ₹6000 Cr Scam

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Files Massive 8,887-Page Complaint, Accuses 14 in ₹6000 Cr Scam