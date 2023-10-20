Mumbai News: CM Shinde Assures Maharshi Valmiki Corporation For Kolis

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde | Twitter/CMO

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday assured setting up of Maharshi Valmiki Corporation for the welfare of Koli community and formation of a committee of a retired judge to look into issues of inclusion of some of the sub-communities like the Mahadeo, Malhar and Tokre Koli to the ST class, as he addressed a meeting on various issues related to the community.

Tribal welfare minister Vijaykumar Gavit, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil along with several MLAs and other prominent leaders from the Koli community were present at the meeting held at Sahyadri state guest house. The CM reiterated the state government's resolve to help all the communities in the state.

Issues of caste certificates

Issues related to caste certificates of the community and their validity were deliberated at the meeting. The CM directed officials to seek opinion from the law and judiciary department regarding the issue. He also directed the tribal welfare department to ensure that the officials would work from Jalgaon also.

“The issue of inclusion of some of the sub communities to the ST category is indeed very important. The government is committed to resolve the issue. But, it will need an all-round study of old records for which a committee will be appointed. We shall ensure that the committee resolves the issue in a time-bound manner,” CM Shinde said.

He also directed officials to reconsider over 12,000 pending claims from the community.

