Mumbai News: CM Shinde Asks BMC To Clean City Railway Station Toilets

FPJ

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the BMC commissioner to assist suburban railway authorities in the cleaning of toilets at all Mumbai railway stations. The directive was issued during a meeting at Shinde's official residence on Thursday, attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, K H Govindaraj, Principal Secretary of Urban Development Minister, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde. Shinde underscored the importance of maintaining a clean and pollution-free city.

The chief minister directed regular cleanliness of main roads and pavements. He directed the BMC to deploy additional manpower for the same and also focused on strictly implementing guidelines issued to curb air pollution in the city.

The civic body commissioner has directed the initiation of a campaign next month to enhance the cleanliness and beauty of Mumbai. Typically, 50-100 workers clean roads, pavements, and gutters in each ward. However, the chief minister instructed the BMC to enlist workers from other wards, deploying 1,000 workers for comprehensive ward cleaning. Shinde also assessed steps taken to mitigate air pollution.



With approximately 108 railway stations in Mumbai and lakhs of suburban train commuters, Shinde emphasised the need for clean toilets, directing Chahal to cooperate with railway authorities.



However, this isn’t the first time Shinde issued such directives. In August, observing garbage heaps near dockyards, he reprimanded the BMC commissioner, seeking action against ward officers who were subsequently transferred. Shinde then inaugurated the helpline, receiving over 8,000 complaints to date.

Read Also Mumbai News: CM Shinde Directs BMC To Conduct Survey For Twin Tunnel

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)