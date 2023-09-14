 Mumbai News: Civic Workers Say BMC Is ‘Favouring’ Engineers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Civic Workers Say BMC Is ‘Favouring’ Engineers

Mumbai News: Civic Workers Say BMC Is ‘Favouring’ Engineers

In 2019, the BMC administration implemented the seventh pay commission, but there were anomalies in the pay scale among the engineers and various grades of employees

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Civic Workers Say BMC Is ‘Favouring’ Engineers | File

Mumbai: BMC employees are disappointed with the commissioner’s decision to rectify the anomalies in the pay scale of only engineers. The officers and employees are seeking rationality in pay scale.

In 2019, the BMC administration implemented the seventh pay commission, but there were anomalies in the pay scale among the engineers and various grades of employees. Various unions had demanded rationality in pay scale. The BMC commissioner then appointed a committee under the chairmanship of Ramnath Jha, a retired IAS officer. The committee recently submitted the report with Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, and he implemented only the recommendations applicable to engineers. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Faces Shortfall in Providing Shadu Clay For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols
article-image

Concerns raised with commissioner in meeting

According to sources, some assistant commissioners of wards recently held meetings with the commissioner and expressed their grievances. Advocate Prakash Devdas, chairman of the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika Karmachari Mahasangh, said: “Now assistant engineers and executive engineers are getting more salary and grade than the assistant commissioner, who is the head of the ward. Will these engineers listen to the ACs if their pay scale is better?”

“The commissioner is favouring engineers. I am not against the engineers or the benefit they are getting, but all employees were demanding that the anomalies be uniformly rectified.”

Devdas said he had written a letter to the commissioner and sought a meeting.

The sources said that the engineers’ union met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and got its demands accepted.

The engineers’ union welcomed the decision. Sainath Rajadhyaksha, CEO of the union, said: “Our demand was that the pay scale of engineers should be at par with the state and with the other municipal engineers. Now we got justice after 18 years.”

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Instructs Civic Official To Take Action Against Encroachment In City
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Conducts Searches On Mumbai Firm, Seizes ₹20.11 Cr In Assets

ED Conducts Searches On Mumbai Firm, Seizes ₹20.11 Cr In Assets

Mumbai News: Authorities Confirm 3 More Zika Cases In State

Mumbai News: Authorities Confirm 3 More Zika Cases In State

Mumbai News: BMC To Inspect Sweet Shops During Festive Season

Mumbai News: BMC To Inspect Sweet Shops During Festive Season

Mumbai News: Liver Donation Saves Man's Life At Fortis

Mumbai News: Liver Donation Saves Man's Life At Fortis

Mumbai News: ₹950 Cr BMC Contribution For Funding MUTP 3 A

Mumbai News: ₹950 Cr BMC Contribution For Funding MUTP 3 A