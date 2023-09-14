Mumbai News: Civic Workers Say BMC Is ‘Favouring’ Engineers | File

Mumbai: BMC employees are disappointed with the commissioner’s decision to rectify the anomalies in the pay scale of only engineers. The officers and employees are seeking rationality in pay scale.

In 2019, the BMC administration implemented the seventh pay commission, but there were anomalies in the pay scale among the engineers and various grades of employees. Various unions had demanded rationality in pay scale. The BMC commissioner then appointed a committee under the chairmanship of Ramnath Jha, a retired IAS officer. The committee recently submitted the report with Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, and he implemented only the recommendations applicable to engineers.

Concerns raised with commissioner in meeting

According to sources, some assistant commissioners of wards recently held meetings with the commissioner and expressed their grievances. Advocate Prakash Devdas, chairman of the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika Karmachari Mahasangh, said: “Now assistant engineers and executive engineers are getting more salary and grade than the assistant commissioner, who is the head of the ward. Will these engineers listen to the ACs if their pay scale is better?”

“The commissioner is favouring engineers. I am not against the engineers or the benefit they are getting, but all employees were demanding that the anomalies be uniformly rectified.”

Devdas said he had written a letter to the commissioner and sought a meeting.

The sources said that the engineers’ union met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and got its demands accepted.

The engineers’ union welcomed the decision. Sainath Rajadhyaksha, CEO of the union, said: “Our demand was that the pay scale of engineers should be at par with the state and with the other municipal engineers. Now we got justice after 18 years.”