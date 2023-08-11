Mumbai News: Civic Unions Threaten Stir Over SIT Probe In BMC ₹12,000 Cr Scam

BMC | File

Mumbai: Unions representing BMC employees have threatened to take to the streets if the Maharashtra government goes ahead with its decision to water down the stringent amendments brought to Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The Mumbai Mahanagar Palika Workers’ Sangathan and the Municipal Mazdoor Union on Thursday also urged the government to disband the Special Investigation Team that was set up to probe alleged financial irregularities in the BMC amounting to Rs12,000 crore in 76 projects, most of which were undertaken during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the MVA was in power.

BMC Employees To Descend On Azad Maidan On August 23

The unions warned that if the government did not consider their demands,1.5 lakh civic employees, including engineers, doctors, nurses and teachers, would descend on Azad Maidan on August 23.

Office-bearers of the sangathan’s co-ordination committee said that watering down amendments to Section 353 would lead to more violence and acts of intimidation against civic workers.

The mazdoor union said BMC workers had risked their lives in service of the city during the pandemic.

The chairman of the union, Ashok Jadhav, said several workers had died during Covid-19 and now their families are facing the prospect of having to submit to the inquiry.

“We have decided to organise a march on August 23 at Azad Maidan,” said the leader of the union, Waman Kaviskar. “If the government does not listen to us and find ways of solving our problems, then all 1.5 lakh BMC employees will hit the road. The festival season is upon us. The government can imagine what will happen if the workers start agitating then.”

