Mumbai News: City's Richest Mandal Unveils First Look Of Bappa |

The GSB Seva Mandal at King’s Circle shared the first look of the Maha Ganpati idol with the world on Sunday. So, what was on display at the richest Ganesh mandal in the island city? Bappa was adorned with nearly 66.6kg of gold and 295kg of silver, from crown to foot.

There is a necklace, a covering for his ears, hands and legs, his trunk is embellished as are his throne and other decorations. More than 200 grams of gold have been offered by a devotee and an additional 40kg will be placed before the Lord on the first day of the festival, on September 19. These will be in the form of the vessels holding the ‘naivedya’ (holy offering).

The FPJ had earlier written about the enhanced insurance cover, extra jewellery for the idol, facial recognition of visitors for enhanced security, ‘havans’ for the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a proud nod to Chandrayaan 3, are the events in store for devotees stopping by to visit this festive season. The mandal has obtained an insurance cover of Rs 360.40 crore, for the mandal, the pandal, its volunteers, any eventuality, accident insurance and the jewellery adorning the Lord. The insurance cover is up by nearly Rs 40 crore from last year, mainly due to the valuation report of the jewellery, that has seen a jump. Last year, the cover was for Rs 316 crore.

Besides the havan for Ram Mandir and India’s successful Chandrayaan 3 mission, the mandal also informed about the visit of its ‘Dharmaguru’ and his offering of gold and silver at the Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. “Earlier this year, on January 9, 2023, our dharmaguru, Kashi Mathadipathi HH Srimad Samyamindra Tirtha Swamiji, visited the Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, and offered 47.8gm of gold for a ‘murti’ (idol) of Ram Lalla (Shri Ram in his childhood) and 167.4kg of silver for the construction of the ‘Singh Dwar’ (door) at Ayodhya,” said Amit Pai, spokesperson of the GSB Seva Mandal.

In its 69th year of celebrations, the mandal said it has continued its tradition of having an eco-friendly festival, with the idol being made of eco-friendly material and food being served on banana leaves. The mandal also prides itself in being among those in the city where rituals are performed round the clock. On an average, around 60,000 poojas or sevas are offered and more than 20,000 people partake of the ‘prasad bhojan’. Besides using a QR code, introduced as new technology for booking prasad and puja, this year the mandal has introduced facial recognition as an added safety measure.

Read Also Mumbai News: MMRDA Achieves Breakthrough In Tungareshwar Tunnel To Cross Wildlife Sanctuary

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)