Mumbai News: City Witnesses Spike In Malaria, Dengue Cases

City Witnesses Spike In Malaria, Dengue Cases; 959 Infections In August

Mumbai: The city is reeling under the grip of malaria and dengue. Cases of malaria in the city have risen from 721 in July to 959 this month, till August 27, representing a rise of 33 per cent, according to official data. This translates to 35 cases a day in August, compared to 23 last month.

The number of dengue cases has also increased from 685 in July to 742 during the same period this month, a rise of 18 per cent.

The incidence of other illnesses, such as leptospirosis, swine flu, hepatitis, gastroenteritis and chikungunya has, however, reduced during this period, official data show.

The civic health department has attributed the rise in malaria and dengue cases to the increase in the number of reporting centres across Mumbai, including civic dispensaries, Hinduhridaysamrat Bal Thackeray clinics, private laboratories, and hospitals.

The surge in diseases has been driven by the change in weather, but the number of hospital admissions has been limited as more than 80 per cent of the patients have been cured on an OPD basis, according to doctors.

“This time the effect of mosquito-borne disease has been seen in South East Asian countries. According to the World Health Organization, climate change can be a major factor behind this. Moreover, Mumbai experiences rains in August and this is a favourable environment for mosquitoes to breed in stagnant water,” said a senior health official on the condition of anonymity.

Over 2,000 Cases Reported In Mumbai In 8 Months

In just eight months, more than 2,100 dengue cases have been reported across Mumbai, which is the all-time highest, he said.

“A person suffering from dengue complains of fever, severe body pain and pain behind the eyes. If the problem persists even after 48 hours of taking medicine, a doctor should be consulted and tests done,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, head of the department of critical care, N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Malaria is still a disease of massive burden that is influenced by climate change, said an infectious disease expert from the public health department of Maharashtra. The fluctuations and trends of the temperature and precipitation are well-known determinant factors influencing the disease’s vectors and incidence rates.

“As the climate changes, shifts in temperature in geographic locations suitable for the transmission of the disease will occur, which will also require changes in the ways to handle it. Malaria transmission is dependent on a combination of climatic factors and human activity,” said an expert from the state health department.

“The spike in malaria cases can be attributed to the delay in the monsoon. Usually, malaria cases surge between June and August when the Anopheles mosquito (carrier) breeds extensively in stagnant, dirty water. Dengue cases rise from August or September when the Aedes Aegypti mosquito starts breeding,” said a senior official from the civic health department.