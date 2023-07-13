Mumbai News: City Reports 69 Cases Of Chikunguniya

Maharashtra reported 297 chikungunya cases from January to July 7, of which 69 were from Mumbai – almost 23% of cases.

However, zero deaths have been reported across the state.

Officials have attributed the rise in cases to intermittent rainfall combined with favourable climatic conditions, as well as improved reporting. Meanwhile, the civic body has instructed private hospitals and clinics to report any monsoon-related illnesses to the health department.

State authorities are worried that not only Mumbai but even adjoining corporations have more cases. Like dengue, rapid test results are not accepted as confirmed diagnosis. Serological tests like IGG and IGM are taken as definitive diagnosis.

“Although chikungunya fever is self-limiting and non-fatal, the illness in its acute form can cause debilitating pain and difficulty in walking, particularly among the elderly. People sometimes live with the pain for six months to a year during which they have to make multiple doctor visits and take pain medications,” an official said.

A senior doctor from the health department said they have been treating a steady stream of patients with complaints of fever, rashes, headache and nausea. The most defining symptom of chikungunya is acute pain in the joints that can last up to a year in older people.

All districts instructed to survey, screen patients in monsoon

“Currently there are not many cases across the state compared to 2021 when more than 2,000 cases were recorded. However, all districts have been instructed to conduct surveillance and aggressive screening during monsoon, when there is a rise in vector-borne diseases,” the doctor said. Moreover, the virus is tricky and can transmit from the pupa to the larvae to the adult mosquito. If the adult mosquito lays 200 eggs, all of them will be infected with the virus due to which vector control is crucial.

Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund said monsoon season is in the initial phase and they have started witnessing patients complaining about vector- and water-borne diseases. A majority of patients are seen with signs and symptoms of viral infections like cough, cold, and fever.

“There are also cases of dengue and malaria. Therefore it's important to take necessary preventive measures like keeping the surroundings clean, avoiding roadside food, drinking boiled water, and washing hands before eating,” she said.

Chickunguniya symptoms

Chikungunya causes fever and severe joint pain, which is often debilitating and varies in duration; other symptoms include joint swelling, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

There is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for chikungunya virus infections. Due to the challenges in reporting and diagnosis, the number of people affected by chikungunya is underestimated.

Severe symptoms and deaths from chikungunya are rare and usually related to other coexisting health problems.

