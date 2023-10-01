 Mumbai News: City Records Highest Water Stock In Recent Years Despite Delayed Monsoon
Mumbai News: City Records Highest Water Stock In Recent Years Despite Delayed Monsoon

Currently, the seven water bodies hold a combined 14.36 lakh ML, representing a 99% reserve.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Modak Sagar lake | BMC

Despite the delayed arrival of the monsoon and an unusually dry August, Mumbai is experiencing its highest water stock in recent years. Typically, by October 1, the seven lakes in the region should have a total stock of 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) to sustain the city for the year. Currently, these seven water bodies hold a combined 14.36 lakh ML, representing a 99% reserve.

Mumbai relies solely on monsoon rainfall for its annual water supply, with no alternative water source. This year, the monsoon arrived two weeks later than its usual onset date of June 11. Following a dry spell throughout August, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) had considered implementing water cuts throughout the year. However, heavy showers in the catchment areas of the lakes last month have brought much-needed relief to the city.

The BMC draws a daily water supply of 3,900 ML from seven significant lakes located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts. Currently, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes are at 100% capacity. Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, and Bhatsa lakes are at 99%, while Middle Vaitarna lake is at 97% water stock.

According to a senior civic official, every one percent of available water stock indicates supply for three days. As a result, it is unlikely that Mumbai will face water cuts until the next monsoon, as the lake levels have reached their maximum capacity.

Stock in million litres (ML); capacity filled

Upper Vaitarna: 2,25,119

Tansa: 1,44,181

Middle Vaitarna: 1,89,292

Bhatsa: 7,12,922

Overflowing lakes (On October 1):

Modak Sagar, Vihar, Tulsi

Year....total stock...(ML)

2023: 14,36,183

2022: 14,26,509

2021: 14,29,543

