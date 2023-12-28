Mumbai News: City Records Coldest Day Of The Season At 18.7°C

Representative Image |

Temperature of Mumbai has dipped as compared to last few days now it has gone below 20 degree Celsius. Mumbai had recorded the coldest day of the season on Tuesday. The temperature was 18.7 degree.

Wednesday was also cold. Santacruz observatory of Indian Meteorology (IMD) measured 19.08 degree Celsius temprature on Wednesday.

IMD's weather forecast for this winter

According to IMD, Maximum temperature of Colaba On Wednesday was 32.04 degree and Minimum temperature was 22.02 degree celsius. and Maximum temperature of Santacruz was 34 degree and Minimum Temprature was 19.08 degree.

Sushma Nair, Weather Scientist of IMD Mumbai Said " The minimum temperature has gone below 20 degrees in last two days as expected. There are northerly winds which are bringing cold winds from Himalayas range. The weather will remain below twenty for few more days and it will drop upto sixteen degree in first week of January for two- three days."

No rainfall in Maharashtra: Sushma Nair

"There is no rainfall in Mumbai. There is slight possibility of rain in Vidharbha, Marathwaa and North Madhya Maharashtra." Nair added.

Moreover, Sunny weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra according to IMD Mumbai.

The AQI of Mumbai was 172 on Wednesday. The areas like Bandra Kurla Complex-275, Malad West-276, Navy Nagar-208, Kherwadi Bandra-205, Shivaji Nagar--238, Sewri- 228 are the poor air quality areas of Mumbai on Wednesday.