Mumbai News: City Experiences Low Air Quality Due to Stagnant Air & Fog; Conditions Expected to Persist

Mumbai has been experiencing low air quality in recent days due to the absence of wind flow, preventing the dispersion of fog and pollution in the air. However, on Friday, the air quality improved to a moderate level and is expected to remain that way until Sunday.

Sushma Nair, a scientist, explained, "There is an easterly wind blowing across the country, so the temperature will not drop significantly. The sky is also cloudy. Over the next few days, the morning temperature is expected to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The morning temperature in Mumbai has been recorded between 21 to 22 degrees Celsius. The cloudy sky may cause some discomfort."

Moderate air quality to persist

The pre-pre-winter season is underway, marked by westerly disturbances and easterly winds in the country. Consequently, the morning temperature in Mumbai is around 22 degrees Celsius, rising to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. This weather pattern is expected to continue for the next few days.

Nair pointed out, "The low wind speed prevents the dispersion of pollution and smog in the morning. However, this is a typical part of the season. During the monsoon, heavy winds prevent air quality from deteriorating."

As of today, Mumbai's Air Quality Index stands at 168, categorising it as moderate. This moderate air quality is anticipated to persist until November 05.

