Mumbai News: City Builders Reluctant To Take Up PAP Projects

The BMC has hit another roadblock in executing public works as its plan of constructing homes for project affected persons (PAP) isn't eliciting response from builders. If residential spaces come in the way of new civic infrastructure projects then, in most cases, the BMC has to provide alternative accommodation to such house occupants to take the work ahead by demolishing existing structures.

The city has been divided into seven municipal zones and each one of them needs at least 5,000-10,000 PAP homes. According to a civic official, several builders have expressed interest in constructing PAP units in eastern and western suburbs. However, no developer has come forward to execute such projects in south and central Mumbai.

Explaining the reason behind the lack of interest on part of builders, the official said the rates of transferable development rights (TDR) rates have gone down hence they are not showing interest in constructing PAP homes. When Pravin Pardeshi was the BMC commissioner, the civic body had implemented various schemes to attract builders as it was ready to pay the loss incurred by the builders due to less TDR rates. The scheme, too, failed to evince response, hampering the pace of infrastructure work, added the official.

The civic body constructs 300 sq ft homes under the PAP scheme, but sometimes people refuse to move into these houses and instead seek monetary compensation.

