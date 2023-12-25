 Mumbai News: Christmas Not Merry For BEST Commuters
Mumbai News: Christmas Not Merry For BEST Commuters

Mumbai News: Christmas Not Merry For BEST Commuters

Taxi drivers took advantage of the situation, hiking fares to Rs30 per seat, they bemoaned

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Several people, who were out on Monday to celebrate Christmas, said that they faced significant inconvenience owing to the BEST Undertaking's lack of proper planning and insufficient arrangements. The late arrival of buses resulted in long queues at the CSMT bus stop. Taxi drivers took advantage of the situation, hiking fares to Rs30 per seat, they bemoaned.

Hundreds of revellers, eager to witness the festivities at the Gateway of India, were stranded along with their children as a surge in transportation demand led to serpentine queues extending from CSMT stop to the Bhatia Baug main gate. Steven Fernandes, accompanied by his hungry eight-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, summed up his frustrating experience, saying, “There was a long queue and we had to wait for nearly an hour at the bus stop.” Some of the people, who managed to get in the buses, were compelled to go standing due to overcrowding. Another passenger said, “After noticing the crowd, I tried to hail a taxi, but drivers demanded Rs30 per seat. No one was willing to go by the meter.”

Acknowledging the festive rush, a BEST official said that additional buses were deployed at intervals of 5-10 minutes. The buses arrived late as they got stuck in unexpected traffic, particularly in the afternoon, said the official.

