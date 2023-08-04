Mumbai News: Charges Against JJ Hospital Dean To Be Probed, Maharashtra Excise Minister Says

JJ Hospital | File photo

The charges of financial irregularities levelled against the dean of the JJ Hospital and Medical College will be probed and strict action will be taken against them, state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai. He made the statement while replying to a point of information moved by Shiv Sena’s Yamini Jadhav in the state legislative assembly on Friday.

Jadhav has levelled serious allegations of financial wrongdoings against Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital and Medical College. She accused Dr Saple of having involved in irregular financial activities, including selling plasma obtained from blood donations during her tenure at Miraj Government Medical College.

Desai assures prompt action

Jadhav also told the House that senior bureaucrat Vinita Singhal had urged the government to suspend Dr Saple and initiate a thorough investigation into her financial activities.

Desai assured prompt action. He promised to solicit detailed information from Jadhav and initiate a thorough investigation into the claims against Dr Saple.

