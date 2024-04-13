 Mumbai News: Central Railways' AC Local Witness Hike In Ridership Since February And March
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Mumbai AC Train | X/ @Piyush Goyal

The Central Railway’s (CR) air-conditioned (AC) local trains witnessed a substantial jump in ridership, particularly during peak hours. Recent data highlights a notable surge – the ridership rose from 18.84 lakh in February to 20.67 lakh in March, indicating a growing preference for comfort during scorching months. 

Currently, CR runs 66 AC services every day, except on Sundays. While the January ridership was nearly 19.5 lakh,  it marginally fell to around 18.8 lakh in February and rose to 20.6 lakh in March.

Last year, though, CR operated 56 daily services, except Sundays. In 2023, the January and February ridership stayed close to 13.5 lakh and rose to around 15.1 lakh in March.   

Commuters Demand Frequency Of AC Locals To Be Increased

Smita Deshmukh from Dombivli emphasised the need for CR to further improve the frequency and efficiency of these services to accommodate the increasing rush during peak hours.

Suhas Deshpande of Kalyan hailed the success of the AC suburban local train service, stating that the substantial rise in ridership reflects its popularity. From Mulund, Kalpesh Shah highlighted how the improved comfort and amenities have attracted a diverse range of passengers, from daily commuters to occasional travellers.

Meanwhile, advocate Nishikant Mane from Ghatkopar urged the railway authorities to further enhance the frequency of services, to encourage more passengers to opt for the cool comfort of AC trains.

