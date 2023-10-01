Mumbai News: Central Railway Witnesses Substantial Rise In Usage Of UTS App To Buy Tickets

The Central Railway (CR) has reported a substantial surge in the usage of the mobile unreserved ticketing system (UTS) app among commuters.

The data, spanning April-August 2023, when compared to the same period in 2022, shows that UTS app users have nearly doubled in the top 20 locations served by CR.

“The top three locations leading this surge are Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli, experiencing adoption spikes of 70%, 78%, and 64%, respectively. This surge illustrates the substantial shift towards digital ticketing services in these areas,” said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

“Additionally, Central Railway has seen a substantial boost in revenue generated through the UTS app during the same period. The top 20 locations have contributed significantly to this revenue surge,” he said.

Most users from Thane, Kalyan, and Dombivli

According to CR, Thane, Kalyan, and Dombivli also stand out as the top three locations with the highest UTS app revenue during April to August 2023. They have contributed notably with increases of 79%, 98%, and 73%, respectively, showcasing a remarkable financial contribution to Central Railway through digital ticketing services.

“Central Railway's commitment to enhancing passenger experiences through convenient and efficient digital ticketing options has clearly paid off. The substantial increase in UTS app usage and revenue in the top 20 locations serves as a testament to the success of their efforts in promoting digital ticketing solutions,” said an official.

