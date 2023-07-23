Mumbai News: Central Railway To Install 18 Additional ATMs At Stations

Representational image | FP Photo

In a bid to enhance passenger convenience and streamline services, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to install 18 additional ATMs at various stations across the Mumbai division. The decision comes as a relief for the nearly 40 lakh passengers who utilize the suburban train network operated by CR daily on all corridors. If all goes according to plan thses ATMs will start functioning within two months.

"The successful e-auction for the installation of these ATMs was conducted on 17th July, with the contract awarded to M/s Hitachi Payment Service Pvt. Ltd, the highest bidder. The online platform for open bidding of earning contracts tenders of Indian Railways has proven to be an efficient and time-saving process. Unlike the earlier traditional manual and e-tendering systems, the e-auction system now allows tenders to be finalized within the same day, saving around 30-45 days in the tender finalization process" said an official of CR.

"The new ATMs will be set up at strategic locations, ensuring easy access for passengers. The stations that will receive these facilities include Mumbra, Kurla, Dombivli, Kalva, Byculla, Kalyan, Ambarnath, Badlapur, Dadar, Bhandup, Mankhurd, Panvel, Masjid, and Dockyard Road' he said.

At present, the Mumbai division of CR already boasts 21 ATMs, and with the addition of these 18 new ATMs, the total number of ATMs in the division will rise to 39. The railway authorities aim to have all the new ATMs fully operational within the next two months, ensuring passengers can enjoy the convenience of easy cash access during their daily commute.

According to a senior official, the decision to increase the number of ATMs is part of CR's efforts to improve passenger facilities and provide a better travel experience for the millions of daily commuters. The move is expected to further increase the revenue earnings of the railways while easing the burden on traditional ticketing counters.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)