Mumbai News: Central Railway Installs Red Safety Boxes To Discourage Track Trespassers

The Central Railway's (CR) innovative idea to install red safety boxes to prevent passengers from trespassing on the tracks has resulted in a drop in trespassing-related incidents and deaths.

According to DNA reports, CR's Mumbai division installed these boxes at key railway stations in the city, making it difficult for anyone to jump off and trespass on the tracks.

Previously, to prevent people from crossing the tracks and risking their lives, CR had applied grease at the ends of platforms, but this initiative attracted criticism.

According to the report, which referenced a study conducted by CR, there were originally 286 slopes at the ends of platforms on the suburban section, and 90 percent of these have been removed. Official statistics indicate that trespassing-related incidents and deaths decreased from 276 between January and March 2023 to 195 during the same period in 2024.

A study by CR Mumbai found that stations such as Kurla, Thane, Wadala, and Govandi experienced higher incidents of trespassing compared to other stations on the line. To address this, CR implemented the idea of removing slopes at the ends of these stations and installing safety boxes to deter trespassers.

“This has mostly discouraged women passengers, senior citizens, and those carrying heavy luggage who cannot jump from the sides of platforms, which are quite deep. The ends of platforms had been common jumping spots because they were leveled up, creating a slope for easy access. The boxes now make such activities difficult as they are at the edge and dug deeper,” an official told the DNA newspaper.

Last year, in November, to discourage commuters from jumping onto rail tracks, the CR Mumbai division had applied grease to platform ends to make it difficult to climb and descend from platform edges. However, this measure posed a risk for gangmen working on the tracks and the grease tended to dry out due to sun and humidity. The red safety boxes appear to be a more effective solution so far.