Mumbai News: Central Railway Achieves Record Earnings of Over ₹ 122 Cr Under Non-Fare Revenue

Central Railway has made a remarkable achievement of highest Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) earnings among all zones of Indian Railways with an unprecedented earning of ₹ 122.35 crore in the FY 2023-24. Central Railway has not only surpassed the NFR target of ₹ 102.80 crore set by the Railway Board for the fiscal year 2023-24, but has also achieved at of 39.92% more than previous year's revenue of ₹ 87.44 crore. This remarkable accomplishment marks Central Railway's steadfast commitment to enhancing revenue streams and delivering exceptional services to passengers.

This achievement also solidifies Central Railway's position as the frontrunner amongst all Zonal Railways for the 3rd consecutive year in Non-Fare Revenue generation, showcasing its unparalleled dedication and innovative strategies in revenue enhancement.

The success can be attributed to a series of strategic initiatives undertaken by Central Railway. Major endeavours such as the implementation of Woloo toilets, introduction of electrical vehicle charging facilities, establishment of emergency medical rooms with pharmacies, vending contracts for non-catering items and contracts for cleaning of BOXN wagons have significantly contributed to the surge in Non-Fare Revenue.

Additionally, partnerships and collaborations have played a pivotal role in revenue generation. The introduction of app-based cab services, sleeping pods, and the operation of restaurant-on-wheels at seven different locations have not only diversified revenue sources but have also enhanced passenger experience and satisfaction.

Janaushadhi Kendras: In the pursuit to enhance wellness and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, 4 Janaushadhi Kendras have been initiated at Lokmanya Tilak (T), Manmad, Pimpri and Solapur stations of Central Railway as pilot project.

One Station One Product (OSOP): Central Railway's commitment to promoting local entrepreneurship under “Vocal for Local” through initiatives like 'One Station One Product' has yielded commendable results with diverse OSOP outlets. With 91 OSOP stalls operational across the network, Central Railway has facilitated the sale of 2,48,529 items, amounting to ₹ 2.07 crore during the fiscal year.

Restaurant on wheels: At present 7 restaurant on wheels are operational at

Dadar, LTT, Amravati, Akola, Shegaon, Nashik Rd & Pune.

Catering: Central Railway has earned Catering Revenue of ₹ 104.62 crore as compared to target of ₹ 95.61 crore i.e. 9.43% more than target & 7.37% more than last year’s revenue i.e ₹ 97.44 crore.

Bharat Gaurav Train (BGT): 23 BGT trips were run by Central Railway in collaboration with IRCTC fetching revenue of ₹ 10.25 crore.

Amrit Stations: 77 stations are being developed with a cost of ₹ 1793.09 crore as “Amrit Stations” under ABSS scheme, further enriching the travel experience for passengers.

The inauguration of Aadhar counters at CSMT, Pune, and Nagpur stations reflects Central Railway's commitment to providing convenient and essential services to passengers.

Allotment of various NFR contracts has not only generated revenue but also contributed reduction in expenditure and meeting passenger satisfaction also to a great extent through which deemed earnings of ₹ 6.5 crore is achieved on capital and manpower savings (Mumbai Division - 4 crore, Bhusaval Division - 80.21 lakh, Nagpur Division – 54 lakh, Solapur Division - 62.55 lakh and Pune Division - 52.88 lakh).

This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Central Railway team. Central Railway remains committed to exploring innovative avenues for revenue generation while prioritising passenger comfort and satisfaction and looks forward to setting new benchmarks in the years to come.