Mumbai News: Central Govt Transfers 1st Instalment For Electronics Manufacturing Cluster In Pune | Representative pic

Mumbai: On Monday, the central government transferred the first installment for the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) to be established at Ranjangaon near Pune.

"The first installment of ₹62.39 crore has been transferred by the central government to the MIDC," said a senior official from the state industries department.

The New Electronics Policy

Under the new electronics policy, the central government has begun implementing the revamped Electronics Manufacturing Cluster plan. Clusters have been initiated in Noida, UP, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, where multinational companies have partnered with Indian startups. One of these clusters is set to be established at Ranjangaon in Pune district. The total project cost is ₹492.85 crore, of which ₹207.98 crore is expected to come from the central government. The first installment has now arrived from the Electronics and IT Department of the central government," the officer said.

IFB, LG, Gogoro EV Scooter, and other international partners are expected to invest in the EMC at Ranjangaon.