Mumbai News: CBI Busts Syndicate Dealing In Counterfeit Bail Document, 5 Suspects Arrested

CBI | Representative pic

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch recently dismantled a criminal syndicate specializing in securing bail for individuals ensnared in legal cases through the creation of counterfeit documents. Five suspects have Bbeen apprehended in connection with the operation. During a raid in the Mankhurd area, Unit 6 seized numerous fraudulent documents, constituting the bulk of the evidence collected.

Forged Documents, Suspects' Roles, And Recovered Items

Information provided by the crime branch indicates that the individuals apprehended in connection with the case include Amit Narayan Gije (44), Bandu Vaman Korde (44), Ahmed Qasim Sheikh (44), Sanjeev Sohanlal Gupta (34), and Umesh Arjun Kavle (48). Allegedly, the suspects targeted individuals seeking bail in court proceedings. Subsequently, they would arrange for a person familiar with them to act as a proxy and facilitate the creation of counterfeit documents.

They would go to court to secure bail, often paying a substantial fee, although the exact amount remains undisclosed. The police are currently occupied with investigating the situation.

DCP Vishal Thakur from the Crime Branch revealed that the suspects were found in possession of materials for document forgery, including seals. They utilized these materials to print documents and then replicated seals to make them appear authentic. Additionally, a solvency certificate was among the items recovered from the suspects.

Roles And Activities Of Syndicate Members Uncovered By Mumbai Crime Branch

As per details from the crime branch, Sanjeev Gupta, also known as Sunny, allegedly obtained information about individuals seeking bail. Subsequently, Bandu Korde would draft the bail documents, and Amit Gije would handle the cutting of said documents. Finally, Ahmed Qasim Sheikh would receive the prepared documents. Qasim used to deliver that document to Umesh Kavle. Kavle used to go wherever that document was needed and get the entire work done.

DCP Vishal Thakur stated that the individual responsible for forging documents operated alone but frequently changed identities to evade detection. Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a trap resulting in the arrest of the suspect.