Mumbai News: CBI Brings Back Wanted Man From Riyadh In 4-Yr-Old Gold Smuggling Case; NIA Registers Case

The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has managed to bring back an accused from Saudi Arabia to India in a 2020 gold smuggling case.

The accused, Shokat Ali, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a red corner notice had been issued against him. After geo-locating Ali in Saudi Arabia, the National Central Bureau, Riyadh, returned him to India through follow-ups with the INTERPOL.

Details Of The Case

The case dates back to July 3, 2020, when the customs officials had seized 18.5kg of smuggled gold bars at Jaipur International Airport and had arrested 10 persons. All the passengers had arrived from Riyadh. The gold, in the form of bars and biscuits, was concealed in the batteries of emergency lights and kept in checked-in baggage (cartons). During the investigation, it was found that Ali had conspired with his associates in this smuggling syndicate.

NIA Registers Case Against The Accused Under Relevant Sections Of IPC

The NIA had re-registered the case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on September 22, 2020, and a charge sheet was filed against 18 alleged smugglers, including Ali, in March 2021. According to the CBI, a red corner notice was issued against Ali from the INTERPOL General Secretariat on September 13, 2021.

Further probe led to the recovery of incriminating material, including chats, audio messages, and images from the digital devices of the accused persons, including some of them working in Riyadh. It was revealed that they had conspired and formed an international gang, and gold bars were being smuggled by the members of the gang to Jaipur from Saudi Arabia for further delivery to dealers.