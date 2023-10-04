 Mumbai News: CBI Books Company In ₹63 Cr Bank Fraud Case
Searches were conducted in Mumbai and Bhopal at the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of incriminating property documents, hard disks, locker keys, etc

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: CBI Books Company In ₹63 Cr Bank Fraud Case | Representative photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on complaint from IDBI Bank Ltd, NPA Management Group, Mumbai, against a private company, private persons and  unknown others on charges of causing a loss of Rs63.71 crore (approx) to the bank.

Searches were conducted in Mumbai and Bhopal at the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of incriminating property documents, hard disks, locker keys, etc, agency officials said on Wednesday.

Conspiracy by borrower company and its promoters

Those booked by the agency have been identified as SPG Multitrade Pvt Ltd, Madan Lal Goyal, Prince Goyal, Shally Prince Goyal, unknown public servants and private persons.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that the borrower company and its promoters entered a conspiracy with others and cheated IDBI Bank by way of misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust, manipulation of books of accounts, etc. 

It was further alleged that the borrower company carried out fraudulent sales / purchase transactions, overstated receivables and trade payables, resulting in higher drawing power, and submitted wrong drawing power statements. An alleged loss to the tune of Rs63.71 crore plus expenses and uncharged interest thereon was caused to IDBI Bank.

