Mumbai News: CBI Arrests 5 In Alleged Bribery Case, Conducts Raids At 13 Locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer, West Central Railway, Habibganj, Bhopal; a Technician, Divisional Office, W.C.R, Bhopal; a Deputy General Manager (DGM) & Project Director, National Highways Authority of India and two private persons in a bribery case.

CBI had registered a case against the accused on July 23, 2023. It was alleged that the accused demanded illegal gratification from private contractor for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design / permission for beginning construction work, passing of due bills etc. of the said contractor. The accused allegedly demanded bribe of ₹1 lakh.

CBI laid trap to apprehend the accused

A trap was laid in which the Technician of Divisional office, WCR Bhopal and the Employee (GM) of Private Company based at Jabalpur, were caught while exchanging the alleged bribe of ₹50,000. Later, other three accused i.e. the Dy. Chief Engineer WCR; DGM & Project Director of NHAI and another Employee of the Jabalpur based private company were also caught.

CBI raids 13 locations

Searches were conducted at 13 places at Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Chindwara, Indore, Rewa at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents including property documents. A cash of ₹5.35 lakh (approx.) & 149 gm (approx.) of gold jewellery were recovered from the residence of Dy. CE, WCR and 600 gm (approx.) of gold ornaments & 200 gm (approx.) silver ornaments were also recovered from the premises of DGM, NHAI.

All arrested accused were produced on Tuesday before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhopal and were remanded to Police custody till July 28 2023.

