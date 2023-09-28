Mumbai News: Case Against Father-Son Duo Who Refused Office Space To Marathi Woman In Mulund (WATCH)

Mumbai: Days after news emerged that a Marathi woman was denied office space in Mumbai's Mulund eastern suburban area, a case was registered against a Gujarati father-son duo who reportedly refused renting office space to the Marathi woman on the basis of her identity, as claimed by the woman who even confronted the father and son and recorded the confrontation on her mobile phone. However, the man snatched the mobile phone from the woman's hand even as she warned him not to do so, video of which was shared by several political leaders, who expressed concern at the plight of the Marathi woman in the video.

The woman, Tripti Devrukhkar, had also released a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and broke down narrating the whole incident, shocked and saddened that this was happening to a Marathi person in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray termed the incident "annoying" on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In his post, Aaditya Thackeray asked for action to be taken against the building and those responsible.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare took to X (formerly Twitter) and questioned if Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will take action in the matter.

Case filed in Mulund Police Station

A case was filed in Mulund Police Station on the complaint of Tripti Devrukhkar. Police have also detained both the accused, according to reports. The names of the father and son are Praveen Thakkar and his son Nilesh Thakkar.

Earlier, Tripti Devrukhkar had alleged that while hunting for office space in Mulund West, she was refused office space because she was a "Marathi" or Maharashtrian. She shared her ordeal on social media and even broke down and the video went viral. The video generated a lot of anger in the people and also some strong comments from users.

Tripti Devrukhkar filed a complaint at Mulund police station late at night. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Praveen Thakkar and Nilesh Thakkar under sections 341, 323, 504 and 34. Mulund police detained both the accused in the night.

MNS says will "teach a lesson to such elements"

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande also took to X and posted about the incident. Raising MNS's core issue of Marathi "asmita", the MNS leader said in his post that MNS would "teach a lesson to such people."

"केम छो वरळी "होर्डिंग लावणाऱ्या लोकांमुळेच ह्या लोकांना एवढा माज आणि हिम्मत आली आहे की महाराष्ट्रात मराठी माणसाला घर देणार नाही म्हटतात ह्यांचा माज उतरवल्या शिवाय राहणार नाही जय मनसे जय राज साहेब — Sandeep Deshpande (@SandeepDadarMNS) September 28, 2023

Congress tries to corner state government over the issue

"There is no place for Marathi people in Mumbai anymore??" said Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole in his post on X.

मुंबई मध्ये आता मराठी माणसाला च जागा नाही ??



आज मुलुंड मुंबई येथे एका मराठी भगिनी बाबतीत झालेला प्रकार हा अतिशय संतापजनक आहे. Maharashtrian Not Allowed अशी मुजोरी काही मंडळी येथे मुंबई मध्ये करत आहेत हे अजिबात खपवून घेतले जाणार नाही. यांच्या मागे कोणत्या शक्ती आहेत हे बघितले… https://t.co/Uc1v9Vc9hW — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) September 27, 2023

