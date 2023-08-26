 Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held

Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held

The accused intended to sell the contraband.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: The Andheri police have seized around 20 kg of cannabis worth ₹5.10 lakh and arrested five of a family, including a 78-year-old, in connection with the case. The action was taken on Friday at around 12.10 am when a patrol team, led by senior Inspector Santaji Ghorpade, spotted the accused carrying a huge bag and moving in a suspicious manner near Kesarbai Chawl, Telli Galli. The bag's checking led to the discovery of seven packets containing cannabis. The accused intended to sell the contraband. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Borivali woman held for selling cannabis to school children
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held

Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Project Hinders Ganesh Idols Immersion at Lotus Jetty, Mandals Seek...

Mumbai News: Coastal Road Project Hinders Ganesh Idols Immersion at Lotus Jetty, Mandals Seek...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Two Held For Transferring ₹163 Crore From Bank Account Through Fake Cheques,...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Two Held For Transferring ₹163 Crore From Bank Account Through Fake Cheques,...

Mumbai News: EOW Interrogates Former BMC Deputy Commissioner Ramakant Biradar In Body Bag Scam

Mumbai News: EOW Interrogates Former BMC Deputy Commissioner Ramakant Biradar In Body Bag Scam

Bombay Parsi Punchayet Seeks Total Exemption From UCC

Bombay Parsi Punchayet Seeks Total Exemption From UCC