Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held

Mumbai: The Andheri police have seized around 20 kg of cannabis worth ₹5.10 lakh and arrested five of a family, including a 78-year-old, in connection with the case. The action was taken on Friday at around 12.10 am when a patrol team, led by senior Inspector Santaji Ghorpade, spotted the accused carrying a huge bag and moving in a suspicious manner near Kesarbai Chawl, Telli Galli. The bag's checking led to the discovery of seven packets containing cannabis. The accused intended to sell the contraband.

