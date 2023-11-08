Mumbai News: Cabinet Forms Empowered Committee for Dhangar Community

File pic of Dhangar community protest | representational pic

Mumbai: Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra cabinet decided on Wednesday to form an empowered committee to oversee schemes related to the Dhangar community. The cabinet also introduced a new export promotion policy aimed at attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and amended the state's textile policy to include Mega textile projects under common promotion schemes.

Rs 140 crore allocation for community last year

Earlier this year, the then Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, allocated funds worth Rs 140 crore for the development of the Dhangar community in the state budget and promised the formation of an empowered committee. The cabinet's decision to create this committee aligns with the budget speech promise. The committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, will include the Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister, OBC Minister, Tribal Development Minister, Rural Development Minister, Animal Husbandry Dairy and Fisheries Minister, Textile Development Minister, and others nominated by the Chief Minister. The state government had already decided to implement 13 schemes for the community in August 2019. The empowered committee, if necessary, will introduce new schemes and develop systems for their effective implementation, as stated by a senior Chief Minister's Office (CMO) official after the cabinet meeting.

State's first export promotion policy

In addition, the cabinet approved the state's first export promotion policy aimed at increasing current exports from $72 billion to $150 billion. This policy is expected to bring in Rs 25,000 crore in FDI to the state by 2027-28. The policy also plans to develop 30 export-oriented infrastructure projects over the next five years and aims to achieve the state's share of 22 percent in the national goal of $1 trillion exports. This policy will benefit 5,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and larger industry units, create 40,000 jobs, and double the state's share in national exports from 7% to 14%, as mentioned by Industries Minister Uday Samant in a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Amendment in state's textile policy

Furthermore, the cabinet decided to amend the state's textile policy to include Mega textile projects under common promotion schemes. Although the new textile policy was approved by the cabinet on May 30, 2023, consultations with industry bodies led to the amendments approved by the cabinet today.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the filling of teacher positions in aided private Ayurvedic and Unani colleges by the state selection board. The cabinet also cleared proposals to develop five modern orange processing centers, establish a tourism information center in Mauritius providing information on Maharashtra, and create a multipurpose complex in Mauritius. Other decisions included setting up a dog training center in Baramati for police dogs, establishing a bovine breeding regulatory authority to ensure disease-free breeding centers, filling 282 teaching positions in Ashram Schools to train students in mathematics and science, and approving proposals for barrages at Manglurpeer to bring an additional 2200 hectares under irrigation.

