Mumbai News: Cab Driver Killed After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls On Car From Container In Wadala

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was killed after a massive iron plate weighing around 40 tonnes fell from a container onto his cab in Wadala East in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12:55 am on February 27, beneath the Eastern Freeway on the Sewri–Chembur Road near Kharganga area in Wadala East. According to police, the iron plate was being transported in a container (MH 46 CU 2076) when it suddenly fell onto an Ertiga car (MH 04 LQ 4010) that was overtaking the container from the side.

The driver of the car was trapped under the heavy iron plate and died on the spot due to severe crushing injuries. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Jameer Hasanuddin Siddiqui (35), a resident of a building near the fire brigade at Mohammed Estate in the BKC area.

Police, with the help of a crane and poclain machine, removed the iron plate and recovered the body, which was later sent to KEM Hospital for post-mortem and further legal formalities. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and the container driver has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.

