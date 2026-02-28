 Mumbai News: Cab Driver Killed After 40-Ton Iron Plate Falls On Car From Container In Wadala
In Wadala East, Mumbai, a 40-tonne iron plate fell from a container onto a cab at 12:55 am on February 27, killing 35-year-old Mohammed Jameer Hasanuddin Siddiqui. Police recovered the body using a crane and registered an FIR. The container driver has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was killed after a massive iron plate weighing around 40 tonnes fell from a container onto his cab in Wadala East in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12:55 am on February 27, beneath the Eastern Freeway on the Sewri–Chembur Road near Kharganga area in Wadala East. According to police, the iron plate was being transported in a container (MH 46 CU 2076) when it suddenly fell onto an Ertiga car (MH 04 LQ 4010) that was overtaking the container from the side.

The driver of the car was trapped under the heavy iron plate and died on the spot due to severe crushing injuries. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Jameer Hasanuddin Siddiqui (35), a resident of a building near the fire brigade at Mohammed Estate in the BKC area.

Police, with the help of a crane and poclain machine, removed the iron plate and recovered the body, which was later sent to KEM Hospital for post-mortem and further legal formalities. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and the container driver has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.

