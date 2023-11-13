 Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo Sees Diwali Rush With Over 32,000 Visitors 
Penguin chicks and twin cubs of the Royal Bengal tiger pair have continued to pull more visitors.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Mumbai: On the second day of Diwali, 32,784 visitors thronged Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla zoo, on Monday, bringing in Rs12.28 lakh revenue for the BMC. Considering the high footfalls, the zoo, which usually remains shut every Wednesday for maintenance purposes, will now be kept open this Wednesday on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj'. 

“Owing to the huge number of people, we arranged a separate queue for women at the ticket window to avoid inconvenience to them. Also, we deployed extra security guards to control the crowd. Despite the crowd, we managed the situation,” said officials. Between November 10 and 13, there were 59,925 visitors while Rs23.26 lakh was collected in revenue.

Penguin chicks and twin cubs of the Royal Bengal tiger pair have continued to pull more visitors. The BMC has made several additions of new exotic animals as well. An underwater viewing gallery of crocodiles and gharials was opened to the public during summer vacation. This led to further surge in the number of visitors. Between April 1 and November 12, the zoo collected Rs6.58 crore in revenue from 16,44,812 visitors. The highest footfall of more than 39,000 was recorded on January 1.

