 Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo To Introduce Battery-Operated Cars
The Byculla zoo, popularly known as Ranibaug, is spread across a 53-acre area and proves to be challenging for children and senior citizens. The battery-operated cars to be operational from next month.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Byculla zoo | BL Soni

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders to provide battery-operated cars inside Veermata Jijabai Wholesale Udyan And Zoo which is scheduled to start post-monsoon, as directed by Deepak Kesarkar, Guardian Minister of Mumbai (city).

The Byculla zoo, popularly known as Ranibaug, is spread across a 53-acre area, making it challenging for senior citizens, children, and for people with disabilities to explore all the animal exhibits in a single day. In June, during his visit to the zoo, Guardian Minister Kesarkar instructed civic officials to establish this facility to aid the needy. Consequently, four battery-operated vehicles will be deployed within the zoo premises.

Service will be available from 9.30am to 6pm

The service will be available from 9.30am to 6pm with each vehicle having the capacity to accommodate up to eight people. The funding for these vehicles will be provided by the collector's office, and the fare policy will be determined soon, according to civic sources. The initial plan to commence the facility from July was postponed due to heavy rainfalls and reduced visitor footfall on rainy days.

Instead, it will now be launched in October with a plan to increase the number of vehicles depending on its success, informed a senior civic official. On weekdays, the zoo attracts an average of 4,000 visitors, while weekends see around 10,000 visitors. The highest-ever footfall of 32,820 was recorded on January 1 this year.

