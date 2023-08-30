Mumbai News: Businessman's Rented Car Not Returned, FIR Lodged Against Two

Mumbai News: Businessman's Rented Car Not Returned, FIR Lodged Against 2 | Representative Image

Mumbai: A businessman has lodged a complaint at the N M Joshi Marg police station that two people had taken his Mahindra XUV500 W 10 car on rent and have not returned it. In Mumbai city, cases of cars being rented and not returned are increasing. In the month of August itself, Nagpada police had arrested seven people for not returning a car on rent and seized three cars from them. Last week, an FIR was also registered at Malabar Hill Police Station in the matter of not returning a car after renting it.

According to the information received from the police, Niraj Kejriwal (56) who lives in Lower Parel and does import export business. He had bought Mahindra XUV500 W 10 car a few years ago but he did not use it, hence Kejriwal decided to give this car on rent.

Businessman put his car on rent via ZOOMCAR app

Kejriwal's daughter registered on ZOOMCAR HOST app to give this car on rent. Uploaded all the documents related to the car on the app. After doing all the paper work, on August 17, his car became available for rent on the app.

A person named Suresh Kumar contacted him through the app and hired a car without a driver. These two persons came near Kejriwal's building to take the car and while taking the car, both of them gave the necessary documents to Kejriwal. Both of them had taken Kejriwal's car on rent from August 17 to August 20.

GPS tracker was installed in Kejriwal's car, so he used to get the location of the car wherever it was going. The car was to be returned on August 20 but both of them did not return the car. When the car was not returned, Kejriwal called him but he did not receive the call.

Mahindra XUV 500 W 10 stolen?

Kejriwal again contacted ZOOMCAR HOST but still there was no trace of the car. When Kejriwal realized that his car was not going to be returned, he lodged a complaint at N M Joshi Marg police station on August 28.

A police officer said that on the complaint of Niraj Kejriwal, the police have started investigating the matter by registering an FIR against two unknown people under sections 34,407 and 420 of the IPC.