Mumbai News: Businessman’s Malad Flat Slyly Mortgaged By Bank Manager, Export Firm; 3 Booked

Fraud | Pixabay

Mumbai: A leading private sector bank manager and directors of an export house have been booked for fraudulently mortgaging a businessman’s flat in a Malad high-rise to avail business loans.

The Dindoshi police have registered an FIR against the bank branch manager at Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali, and directors of Kesari Exports Pvt Ltd on the complaint of financial marketing professional Ganeshprasad Bhat.

Businessman lured by bank manager into mortgaging flat

According to Bhat’s advocate Mohit Bhardwaj, who has filed a civil suit at the Dindoshi sessions court against the bank, the businessman was lured by the bank manager for additional loan on his property as the latter needed funds to raise capital to clear earlier loans taken after suffering losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Bhat was asked to improve his credit score and CIBIL profile. The bank manager convinced him to join an export company as director to show huge turnover to be eligible for loans,” explained advocate Bhardwaj.

Bhat has alleged that the bank manager called him to the Kandivali branch on the pretext of registering his property for valuation and took OTPs received by Bhat and his wife to process the loan.

“The manager informed me a few days later that the loan proposal was rejected and the property cannot be mortgaged. I was asked to resign from the export company,” alleged Bhat.

“Prospective buyers of my flat backed out and cancelled the sale agreement when they realised that the flat was already mortgaged with a bank by the Kesari Exports director couple Sudhir and Vibhuti Chamria in personal capacity, while the real owner (Bhat) was the guarantor of his own property,” said advocate Bhardwaj.

Bank evaded my calls, alleges businessman

Bhat has claimed that the bank manager initially proclaimed data entry mistakes and said they would be corrected and the mortgage on his property would be cancelled. “After repeated follow-ups and vague promises, the bank finally shrugged its responsibility and evaded my calls and emails,” alleged Bhat.

The bank corporate communication team clarified that an internal investigation is in progress and appropriate action would be taken for irregularities and lapses based on the outcome of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Bhat has filed a civil suit for restraining the bank against coercive action and initiate recovery proceedings of fraudulent mortgage loans which were never availed by him.

