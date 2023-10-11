Mumbai News: Builders Booked For Cheating CA Of ₹1 Cr Flat | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Borivali police have booked Aaditya Builders for allegedly cheating a chartered accountant of a flat despite taking full payment of Rs1.1 crore. The builders, Himesh Desai and Nisheedh Shah, sold a 941 sq ft flat on the 12th floor of a proposed redevelopment building in Borivali West to Harshit Kadhi, 35.

The deal for the three-bedroom flat was brokered in January 2018 when Kadhi visited the builders’ office with his father. The redevelopment project of Vilas Vaibhav Co-op-society was presented through a proper plan and floor layout.

In August that year, the father-son duo visited the builders’ office again and were informed that four floors had been constructed to the point where they needed to make the full payment. Kadhi agreed and made five transactions, following which a purchase deed was readied by September 1, 2020, and the builders issued a possession letter on the company’s letterhead.

Victim Threatened By Builders Over Demanding Possession

Despite repeated reminders, the flat wasn’t given, and in July this year the two builders allegedly threatened Kadhi with dire consequences if he continued with his demand of flat possession.

A case was finally registered on October 9 for breach of trust and cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act.

