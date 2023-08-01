Mumbai News: Breach Candy Hospital Gets Fitness Update For Physiotherapy Department

The Physiotherapy department at the Breach Candy Hospital improved the facilities in mid-July benefiting patients who required physical rehabilitation. The department has highly qualified experienced therapists who work round the clock to provide better facilities. Moreover, patients with low income can also avail of facilities.

The department has state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment for increasing endurance and core strength. They have pain relieving modalities like walk assist, shockwave, laser, Interferential Therapy (IFT), Ultrasound etc.

The department also provides treatment to mostly critically ill, cardiopulmonary, COPD and other patients. Cardiopulmonary physiotherapy specializes in the prevention, rehabilitation, and restoration of patients with lung and heart diseases. Over 100 inpatients are provided therapy per day, while 50+ outpatients visit the physiotherapy department per day.

Department Was Reopened After Restoration

Dr Toral Dalji, deputy chief, Physiotherapy department, said they have been providing treatment from first. However, the department was closed for a months for restoration work and started back in mid-July. The department also arranges home treatment for patients who are unable to come to OPD.

“We get all age groups of patients, which include in and outpatients. We have 20+ senior and highly qualified therapists who work 24/7,” she said.

Dr Toral said when they get patients they ask them to undergo six minutes walk test and based on that patients' health parameters are analysed. A proper exercise is then prescribed for the patient that continues for 10 to 15 days. Later, the doctors again take a six-minute walk test and analysed health parameter which is then compared with day 1 details.

“It helps to modify the exercise of particular patients based on their improvement over time. We also do telemetry monitoring, which proves to be better to understand the improvement in the patient.

We have only one department where all kinds of patients with different problems are advised physiotherapy if required,” she explained.

The hospital receives patients from hospitals across the city who are being referred to this facility for advanced treatment.

