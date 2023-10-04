Mumbai News: Boy Injured In CST Accident Is In Critical Condition, Other Two Stable, Say Police

In the Azad Maidan Junction accident case, the police have initiated an investigation and filed an FIR. Among the three boys who sustained serious injuries in the accident, two are currently in stable condition, while one remains in critical condition.

A police official reported that one of the injured boys remains in a critical condition and is unconscious.

The police have registered the FIR against Dilip Chatwani (80), who struck four boys with his Tata Tiago car on Tuesday evening. Although Chatwani underwent a blood test, the results have not yet been received.

Chatwani explained to the police that as he was attempting to make a right turn near the CST junction, the side of his car collided with a passing bus. Startled by the collision, Chatwani attempted to apply the brakes to stop the car, but inadvertently pressed the accelerator, causing the car to accelerate and collide with a police van, subsequently injuring the four boys.

A police officer noted that Chatwani had lost control of the car, resulting in the collision with the boys and the police van. It was mentioned that if the police van hadn't been parked there, Chatwani's car might have veered onto the sidewalk, potentially endangering pedestrians.

Among the four boys injured by Dilip Chatwani's car, one named Rajbhar sustained minor injuries and was discharged after receiving treatment. The other three boys, who are football players, were seriously injured and are currently receiving medical care at St. George Hospital. They had been on their way to the CST station after a football match at the YMCA ground in Colaba.