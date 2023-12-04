Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Refuses To Quash Businessman Antim Totla's Non-Bailable Warrant In Tax Evasion Case

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant relief to businessman Antim Totla in a case related to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a magistrate in an alleged tax evasion case.

Totla's name had earlier cropped in the multi-crore stamp paper scam masterminded by Abdul Karim Telgi, which was popularly known as the Telgi scam. An NBW was issued against Totla and another accused by a Mumbai magistrate in an alleged tax evasion case of 2019. The NBW was issued due to their consistent non-appearance.

Totla's lawyer requests court to quash NBW

Advocate Shreyansh Mithare, appearing for Totla, urged the court to quash the NBW. He expressed the businessman's fear of approaching the magistrate court due to lack of protection.

However, Justice Sarang Kotwal questioned the delay in seeking quashing of the FIR which was issued in 2019. The judge also pointed out that the magistrate's order issuing the NBW was not attached to the plea. Mithare explained that despite searching for the order, only a Roznama (daily court case record) was found.

No relief can be granted

Justice Kotwal said that an application must have been filed seeking issuance of the NBW following which the NBW was issued. However, Mithare said they were unable to locate any such order.

The judge then said that in the absence of any order, no relief can be granted and expressed that he was inclined to dismiss the plea.

The advocate then withdrew the plea.

A case was filed against Totla related to Sales Tax and Essential Commodities Acts, including cheating and forgery concerning imports of naphtha. It alleged that the accused falsely showed the sale of imported naphtha outside Maharashtra to evade higher taxes applicable within the state.