 Mumbai News: BMC's WhatsApp Chatbot Helpline Receives 2,206 Complaints Related To Garbage In 15 Days
But activists and former corporators claim that the numbers are just 10% of the actual complaints which are not reported.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Mumbai: The dedicated WhatsApp chatbot number launched by the BMC has received 2,206 complaints regarding garbage in just 15 days. The highest number of complaints are from the Bhandup, Kurla and Wadala areas. However, the activists and former corporators claim that the numbers are just 10% of the actual complaints which are not reported.

Following the instructions of the chief minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC announced dedicated numbers of complaints related to nullah cleaning and garbage. A new WhatsApp chatbot number, 8169681697, to register complaints regarding garbage was launched on June 7. As per the civic data, around 2,206 complaints were received till June 21. Out of which, 2,161 have been resolved while 45 complaints are pending.

'Complaints are just the tip of the iceberg'

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of the BMC and Senior Congress leader said, "The complaints are just the tip of the iceberg. The actual number must be up to 20,000. Currently, thousands of construction sites are in Mumbai. The debris is frequently dumped on roads, garbage is also lying in many corners of the city." Ganesh Shetty, an activist from Vikhroli said, "It has become difficult to walk on the road due to garbage lying outside the bin at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli east. We have requested the BMC to remove it immediately." Godfrey Pimenta, an activist from Andheri said, "We have sent complaints to the 1916 helpline number as well as the BMC website earlier but are rarely addressed."

80% of complaints resolved by BMC

The solid waste management (SWM) department of the BMC conducted a meeting last week on the issue. "Not all complaints are related to garbage, many times people send complaints not knowing whose job it is. We have resolved more than 80% of complaints till now, while the remaining are in process. We are also tracking the complaints which are frequent and will try to get a permanent solution to it," said the senior official of SWM.

