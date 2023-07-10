Mumbai News: BMC’s Property Tax Falls Short of ₹100 Cr Than Last Year | representative pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Tax Assessment department has collected Rs236 crore property tax from Mumbaikars till the first week of July, which is Rs100 crore less than last year's collection of Rs350 crore. By next March, BMC aims to collect Rs6,000 crore property tax.

"This is not a significant difference. I hope this number will increase soon. As per the Supreme Court order, we cannot collect property tax rigorously. The state government will have to make amendments in the BMC Act," said an officer. He added, "There has been a trend over the last few years. The last month of the financial year sees an increase in the collection of property tax."

2022 target

Last year, BMC had set a target to collect Rs6,000 crore property tax, which was later revised to Rs5,400 crore in December. The target was achieved by March, with BMC collecting Rs5,792 crores property tax, nearly Rs392 crores more than its revised target.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime, BMC had waived off tax of up to 500 sqmt homes, and this decision will continue this year too. Last year, BMC had to forgo Rs462 crore.

Property tax is the primary source of income for BMC, generating an annual revenue of Rs11,000 crore from the state government through compensation for octroi.

Pointers:

Rs236 crores property tax collected till July 2023

Rs6,000 crores property tax target for 2023-24

Rs350 crores property tax collected till July 2022

Rs5,400 crores property tax target for 2022-23

Rs5,792 crores property tax collected in 2022-23